Applications are invited for recruitment of various financial positions or career in ASDMA Assam.

Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Financial Management & Disaster Risk Financing Specialist on contract basis under Assam Integrated River Basin Management Project (AIRBMP)

Name of post : Financial Management & Disaster Risk Financing Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification:

A qualified Chartered Accountant

OR

Candidate with a MBA in Finance

OR

Master degree in Commerce from a recognized university (All courses should be full time courses).

In addition, Candidates having Master’s degree in Disaster Risk Management, Economics, Public policy / Administration from recognized University/Institution is preferable.

Working Experience:

Minimum Eight (8) years of post-qualification experience or equivalent combination of education and professional experience which includes at least 5 years of working with public sector agencies/ World Bank or Externally aided projects/Government projects/ Government Institutes or undertakings project is required with a proven track record in conducting disaster risk management, disaster risk financing and international development. Experience in Disaster Risk

Finance/insurance sector/micro finance sector is advantageous. Experience in the design of

methodology and instruments related to Disaster Risk Finance, Insurance and Risk Transfer

Mechanisms, Experience of leading DRF Projects at country level engaging different stakeholders.

Sound understanding of employing Catastrophe Risk Modeling Results/Output in the development of DRF Instruments and DRF Strategy; is good in the Financial and Insurance Industry

dynamics.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents by post to The Chief Executive Officer, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), Ancillary Block-I (Opp. SBI Sectt. Branch), Janata Bhawan, Dispur, Guwahati- 781006, Assam.

Last date for submission of applications is up to 5 PM of 18th January 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here