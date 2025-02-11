Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Assam Agricultural University.

Assam Agricultural University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Exploration and development of bio-formulation from indigenous strain of entomopathogenic fungi, Cordyceps javanica against tea mosquito bug, Helopeltis theivora Waterhouse a devastating pest of tea plantation of North East India.” Assam Agricultural University is the first institution of its kind in the whole of North-Eastern Region of India. The main goal of this institution is to produce globally competitive human resources in farm sector and to carry out research in both conventional and frontier areas for production optimization as well as to disseminate the generated technologies as public good for benefitting the food growers/produces and traders involved in the sector while emphasizing on sustainability, equity and overall food security at household level. Its vision is provisioning of quality human resource to facilitate technology led agricultural renaissance revitalizing and rejuvenating post-green revolution in agriculture ensuring both production and environment sustainability targeting a minimum of 4% agricultural growth while addressing the issues of household nutritional security, farmers’ distress, commerce in agriculture as well as regional, national and global food crisis taking the advantage of innovative technology, market reforms and liberalization.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. (Agri.) in Entomology from a recognized ICAR Institution.

Desirable: Knowledge in computer application and is essential

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read : Meet the husband wife duo behind ‘India’s first premium quality Mukhwas & Mouth Fresheners’

Salary : Rs.31,000 + 8% HRA per month (Consolidated)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 18th February 2025 at 10:30 AM. The venue is in Department of Entomology, Assam Agricultural University, Jorhat-13

How to apply :

Candidates having requisite qualification may report for the interview and submit Application Form (Enclosed) along with attested copies of certificates and other testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here