Assam Career Assam Cancer Care Foundation Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical, technical and administrative positions or career in Assam Cancer Care Foundation in 2025.
Assam Cancer Care Foundation is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professor, Lecturer and Librarian in 2025.
Name of post : Assistant Professor- Community Health Nursing
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : MSc-Community Health Nursing with min 3 years experience post MSc
Name of post : Lecturer- Paediatric Nursing
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : MSc-Paediatric Nursing with min 1 year experience post MSc
Name of post : Lecturer- Obstetric and Gynaecology Nursing
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : MSc-Paediatric Nursing with min 1 year experience post MSc
Name of post : Librarian
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : Graduate /Master’s in Library Science with min 1 year experience working in any educational institute
Name of post : Sr Resident/Consultant Hemato Oncology
No. of posts : 1
Qualification & Experience : DM Hematopathology/ MD Pathology with fellowship in Hemato-oncology (1-2 years)/ MD Pathology with 3-5 years experience in Hemato-oncology in a high volume cancer centre
Name of post : Facility and Maintenance Engineer
No. of posts : 2
Qualification & Experience : BE Electrical/ Mechanical with min 5 years of experience, candidates
with hospital experience will be preferred
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.assamcancercarefoundation.org/vacancies.html
Last date for submission of applications is 20th July 2025 up to 6 PM
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here