Guwahati: Manipur BJP president A Sharda Devi refused to respond to the boycott threat issued by Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body representing the Kuki-Zo community, regarding participation in the formation of a new state government.

KIM on Saturday publicly declared that no Kuki-Zo legislator would support the formation of any new government in Manipur.

In its statement, the group said the resolution represents the “collective political will and aspirations” of the Kuki-Zo people and binds all community representatives and organizations to abide by it.

Among the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs currently in the Manipur Assembly, seven belong to the BJP.

Since violent ethnic clashes erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities on May 3, 2023, these legislators have consistently demanded a separate administrative unit, seeking Union Territory status for Kuki-dominated areas.

Sharda Devi declined to comment when reporters questioned her about the Kuki group’s announcement. She was attending a program at the BJP’s state office in Imphal on Sunday, held to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Dinganglung Gangmei (popularly known as Dipu Gangmei) responded by downplaying the statement.

“In a parliamentary democracy, decisions rest with the party leadership. We are only karyakartas (party workers),” he said.

Gangmei also expressed optimism about rehabilitation efforts for those displaced by the violence, citing assurances from the Chief Secretary that the process would conclude by the end of December.

Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba also refrained from commenting directly. When asked about KIM’s statement, he said, “The central leadership will decide the next steps. I have no comment at the moment.”

Manipur has remained under the President’s Rule since February 13, 2025, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh. The ongoing ethnic unrest has displaced more than 60,000 people and resulted in over 250 deaths.