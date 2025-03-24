Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in Assam University Silchar.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Research Scientist I (non-medical) in the project entitled “Studies on fecal metagenomics to identify biomarkers with response to breast and complementary feeding in infants of tribal population from Arunachal Pradesh.” Assam University came into existence in 1994 altogether after enactment of the Assam (Central) University Act 1989. Through its pursuit, Assam University is also in the process of making itself an institute of excellence. Assam University main campus is at Dargakona, about 20 kms away from Silchar. The campus is set amid sprawling hillocks and also typical landscape of north east. The campus is spread over 600 acres and provide an ideal environment for the researchers, students. The other campus of the university is at Diphu in the district of Karbi Anglong, Assam. The university has the territorial jurisdiction over the five districts of Assam viz., Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dima Hasao (erstwhile North Cachar Hills) and Karbi Anglong.

Name of post : Project Research Scientist I (Non-Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

The minimum qualifications are M.Sc. Completed /Pursuing Ph.D./ Completed Ph.D. in Microbiology/Biotechnology/Life Sciences or equivalent degree in Biological Sciences with minimum 55% marks

Fellowship : Rs 56,000 + (HRA @ 10%) = Rs 61,600/- p.m.

Age Limit : 30 years. The upper age limit is relaxable up to 5 years in the case of candidates belonging to the scheduled castes/tribes/OBC, women, and physically handicapped candidates

Job Roles :

To perform research activities relevant to the project, including collection of samples from volunteers, use of molecular biology techniques for processing and analysis of samples, and analysis of NGS data

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th March, 2025. The venue is in in the Department of Microbiology, Assam University, Silchar- 788011. Reporting time is 11:30 AM

How to apply :

Applicants may appear for the interview with an application addressed to the PI of the project, one complete copy of biodata, two recent passport size photographs, and self-attested copies of the following: marksheets and certificates from 10th standard onwards, proof of date-of-birth, identity proof (Adhar/PAN/PIC/Driving License etc), and SC/ST/OBC/Disability Certificate (if applicable), for submission. Candidates must also bring all original marksheets, certificates and documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here