Assam Career Assam University Silchar Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various internship positions or career in Assam University Silchar in 2025.

Assam University Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Digital Archivist / Field Assistant internees altogether to assist in the Dimasa digital archiving project for the Bodo and Dimasa Heritage Digital Archive (https://bododimasaarchive.org) from July to September, 2025. The archive uses Mukurtu, a content management system from Drupal platform to preserve and also promote indigenous heritage of Dimasa.

Name of post : Digital Archivist / Field Assistant

Eligibility Criteria :

The candidate must have either completed / pursuing Masters in Linguistics / Sociology / Anthropology programme. Preference for the internship to candidates having competence of the Dimasa language, good writing skills and field experience in large documentation and/ or archiving.

Job Responsibilities and Objectives :

1) The internees will assist in creating cultural categories for digital preservation and promotion of Dimasa indigenous languages and cultures.

2) They will assist in compiling heritage dictionary for documenting Dimasa speech varieties, artifacts, and existing names and historical names.

3) They will interlink Media files from Vimeo, watermarking designs and patterns for image and video files, learning digital copyrights and creating Cultural/Community Protocol, Traditional Knowledge labels.

4) They can explore allied fields of linguistics such as ethnolinguistics, sociolinguistics, anthropolinguistics, corpus linguistics, language documentation, language technology, linguistic landscaping, folkloristics and incorporate their ideas and knowledge from these subjects into Mukurtu.

5) They can create Collections for compilation of material production for communities, such as learner books, primer, story books, arts and craft, literature, and also related content.

How to apply :

Candidates must submit a Curriculum Vitae (CV), marksheets and also any other relevant documents scanned with a Cover letter duly signed to [email protected] on or before 20th June 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here