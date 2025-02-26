Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in BBCI Guwahati Assam.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Regional Coordinator to be recruited on contractual basis for ICMR funded research project “Women Empowerment- Cancer Awareness Nexus (WE-CAN): An Implementation Research Study of Cervical Cancer Prevention through HPV Self-Sampling and Education in India’ – an multicenter National and International collaborative research project”. BBCIformally came into being on 18th November 1973 and became operational from 1974. The Institute got recognition as Regional Cancer Centre under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India in the year 1980. On 6th of August, 1986 the Institute came over to the Government of Assam by the B Borooah Cancer Society Trust retaining its autonomy. Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi on 7th of June 2017 approved taking over of Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati by Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India as Grant-in-Aid Institute and as a unit of Tata Memorial Centre (Mumbai). The Institute was formally taken over by Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India on 27th November 2017 as a unit of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai.

Name of post : Regional Coordinator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification:

Essential : Masters in Social Work or any post graduate from a recognized university.

Desirable: Diploma in Computer Education (DCA), Knowledge of SPSS

Experience : At least one years’ work experience in coordinating / managing community health programs / projects, data entry & data handling. Candidate should know English reading and writing and spoken Assamese

Age Limit : 35 years

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- (Rupees thirty-five thousand only) per month

Job description:

1) Help in overall implementation of project under regional team

2) Help in preparing progress report for the regional team

3) Help in data entry in SPSS and uploading of important documents on Google drive

4) Maintaining project accounts and help in preparing financial report

5) Coordinating for all logistics, helping in indents, for regional team, including HPVDNA testing

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 18th March 2025 in Conference Room, Power Grid Building (Ground Floor), BBC?, Gopinath Nagar, Guwahati-781016. Time of interview is 10 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data supported by original and attested copies of certificates and other testimonials before the Selection Committee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here