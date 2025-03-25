Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Faculty in the Department of Botany. Bodoland University is a state university of Assam. It came into being under the Bodoland University Act, 2009 of the Assam Legislative Assembly. The university came into being on 28th February 2009. It is one of the growing universities in lower Assam and a lone institution of higher education in the western part of Assam to address the need and concern for all-round development of the region. Bodoland University aims in developing the academic scenario of lower Assam in general and especially the BTAD region. The University provides an opportunity for higher studies to the populace of the region. It also caters to the educational needs of the adjoining states and neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Botany

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

(a) A Master degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree also from an accredited foreign university.

(b) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must also have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or similar test accredited by the UGC like

SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University

Grants Commission (Minimum Standard and Procedure for award M.Phil/Ph.D./Degree)

Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments form time to time as the case may be exempted

from NET/SLET/SET.

Salary : Rs. 1000/- per period, maximum upto Rs. 10,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 28-03-2025 at 10.30 am. Reporting time is 10 AM. The venue is in Administrative Building, Bodoland University, Debargaon, P.O. – Rangalikhata , Kokrajhar – 783370, BTC, Assam

How to apply :

The applicants should reach along with all necessary enclosures and also testimonials on the day of walk-in-interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here