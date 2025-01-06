Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Bodoland University Assam.

Bodoland University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Guest Faculty in the Department of Geography. Bodoland University is a state university established under the Bodoland University Act, 2009 of the Assam Legislative Assembly on 28th February 2009. It is one of the growing universities in lower Assam and a lone institution of higher education in the western part of Assam to address the need and concern for all-round development of the region. Bodoland University is committed to the academic development of lower Assam in general and especially the BTAD region. The University provides an opportunity for higher studies to the populace of the region. It also caters to the educational needs of the adjoining states and neighbouring countries like Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Geography

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) A Master degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree also from an accredited foreign university.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(b) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC or the CSIR, or similar test accredited by the UGC like

SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University

Grants Commission (Minimum Standard and Procedure for award of MPhil /PhD Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments form time to time as the case may also be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

Salary : Rs. 10000/- per month

Also Read : Dhanashree Verma questioned about ‘alimony’ after divorce rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 10th January 2025 at 10:30 AM altogether

The venue is altogether in Administrative Building, Bodoland University, Assam.

Time of Registration is at 10 AM

How to apply :

Applicants may appear for the interview with CVs, original and also self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here