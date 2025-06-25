Applications are invited for recruitment of 91 vacant posts or career in CDAC Assam.

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Personnel.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Manager

No. of posts : 3

Qualification & Experience : B.E/ B. Tech with 60% or equivalent CGPA. Specialization : Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics. Minimum 9 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Senior Project Engineer

No. of posts : 12

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification & Experience : B.E/ B. Tech with 60% or equivalent CGPA. Specialization : Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics OR Post Graduate degree in Computer Application with 60% or equivalent CGPA. Minimum 4 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Project Engineer– Experienced

No. of posts : 22

Qualification & Experience : B.E/ B. Tech with 60% or equivalent CGPA OR Post Graduate degree in Science in relevant domain(s)/ Computer Application; with 60% or equivalent CGPA OR ME/M Tech in relevant domain. Specialization : Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication/ Computer Application

Name of post : Project Engineer– Fresher

No. of posts : 22

Qualification & Experience : B.E/ B. Tech with 60% or equivalent CGPA OR Post Graduate degree in Science in relevant domain(s)/ Computer Application; with 60% or equivalent CGPA OR ME/M Tech in relevant domain. Specialization : Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Computer Application

Also Read : Mangalbarey : A heavenly lesser known town of Sikkim

How to apply :

Candidates should REGISTER their candidature by filling Google Form https://forms.gle/Yx9DCzu3BgWhoQZV8 for attending Walk in/ Online interview

Candidates are required to carry the below mentioned documents/ certificates in original with one set self-attested photocopies and reach the venue on the stipulated date & time.

Duly filled application form 6 set of one page write up (for experienced posts only) One valid photo id proof having date of birth 10th, 12th & certificate and consolidated mark sheet of BE/ BTech/ MCA/ MSc/ ME/ MTech as applicable Experience certificates for the period claimed in application Caste Certificates in case of SC/ST and Non- Creamy Layer Certificate for OBC Medical Certificate (in case of PwD) Candidates working in Central/ State Govt./ Autonomous Bodies/ PSUs are required to produce ‘No Objection Certificate’ from their parent organization at the time of interview

Applicants who are attending interview through ONLINE mode, must send the documents mentioned under point no. 3 above to [email protected], clearly mentioning the post code and name of the candidate preferably under subject of the email, on or before the last date of registration.

Last date of Registration : 09/07/2025 till 17:00 Hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here