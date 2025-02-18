Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in CKB College Teok Assam.

Chandra Kamal Bezbaruah (CKB) College Teok Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Head, Assistant Professors, Instructors and Counsellors under Self –financing mode for 4 Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) B.A.B.Ed. (Secondary)

Name of post : Head of the Department (Rank of Professor in Education / Associate Professor in Education)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i. Post Graduate degree in Science or Mathematics or Social Sciences or Commerce or Languages.

ii. M.Ed.

iii. Ph.D. in Education.

iv. Ten Years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professor and Eight Years for Associate Professor.

v. Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of posts.

Desirable: Diploma or Degree in Educational Administration or Leadership.

Name of post : Assistant Professor-in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy

No. of posts : 7

Discipline wise vacancies :

History : 1

Geography : 1

Political Science : 1

Economics : 1

Assamese / English : 1

Communicative Skill in English : 1

Communicative Skill in MIL/Classical Languages : 1

Qualification :

Post Graduate degree in concerned subjects with minimum 55% marks. B.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks. NET/SLET/PhD in concerned subjects as prescribed by the UGC/NCTE.

Desirable:

i. M.Ed. with specialization in Secondary education

ii. PhD. In Education

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Post Graduate degree in Education (M.Ed.), with Minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade. NET/SLET/PhD in Education.

Desirable: Master degree in Psychology or Philosophy or Sociology or their allied subjects

Name of post : Instructor (Part time)- Health & Physical Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master of Physical education (MP. Ed) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade

Name of post : Instructor (Part time)- Art Education

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduate Degree in Performing Arts/Visual Arts with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade

Name of post : Counsellor (Part time)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Appropriate qualification in guidance and counselling.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates must appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th February 2025 at 10 AM. The venue is in C.K.B. College, Teok, Jorhat, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling the requisite qualifications are advised to email their resume and scanned copy of their testimonials in pdf formats to [email protected] for initial scrutiny.

Last date for submission of Application: 24th February, 2025

Thereafter, they will have to appear in interview for which the date has been fixed as 27th February, 2025.

On the day of the interview, the candidates will have to bring the original documents along with a set a self-signed photostat copy of the documents for submission.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here