Applications are invited for recruitment of 434 vacant administrative positions or career in Coal India Limited Assam.

Coal India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Management Trainees.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Management Trainee

No. of posts : 434

Discipline wise vacancies :

Community Development : 20

Environment : 28

Finance : 103

Legal : 18

Marketing & Sales : 25

Materials Management : 44

Personnel & HR : 97

Security : 31

Coal Preparation : 68

Qualification :

Community Development :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Minimum 2 years Post graduate degree or Post graduate diploma (from a recognized University/ Institute) in Community Development/ Rural development/ Community Organization &

Development Practice/ Urban & Rural Community Development/ Rural & Tribal Development/ Development Management/ Rural Management with minimum 60% marks.

(OR)

Minimum 2 years Post Graduate Degree (from a recognized University/ Institute) in Social Work with specializations- in Community Development/ Rural development/ Community Organization &

Development Practice/ Urban & Rural Community Development/ Rural & Tribal Development/ Development Management with minimum 60% marks

Environment :

1st Class Degree in Environmental Engineering with minimum 60% marks OR any Engineering Degree with PG Degree/Diploma in Environmental Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute with minimum 60% marks

Finance : Qualified CA/ICWA

Legal : Graduate in Law of 3 years / 5 years’ duration from recognised University/Institute with minimum 60% marks.

Marketing & Sales : Recognised Degree with 2 years MBA / PG Diploma in Management with specialization in Marketing(Major) from recognized Indian University/ Institute with minimum 60% marks.

Materials Management : Engineering Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering with 2 years MBA/ PG Diploma in Management with minimum 60% marks.

Personnel & HR : Graduates with at least two years Full Time Post Graduate Degree/PG Diploma/ Post Graduate Program in Management with specialization in HR/Industrial Relations/Personnel Management or MHROD or MBA or Master of Social Work with specialization in HR (Major) from recognized Indian University/Institute with minimum 60% marks.

Security : Graduate

Coal Preparation : B.E./ B.Tech.,/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Chemical/ Mineral Engineering/Mineral & Metallurgical Engineering with minimum 60% marks.

Selection Procedure :

Selection will be based on the marks obtained in the Computer Based Online Test (CBT) only.

Upper Age Limit :

The Upper Age Limit is 30 Years as on 30-Sep-2024 for General (UR) & EWS category candidates. Category-wise relaxation in Upper Age Limit is mentioned below:

i. OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) – 3 Years

ii. SC / ST – 5 Years

iii. For Persons with Disabilities

General (UR) -10 Years

OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) – 13 Years

SC / ST – 15 Years

iv. Relaxation for Ex-Servicemen (ESM) category candidates is as per extant Govt. of India guidelines

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.coalindia.in/

Last date of Online Submission of Applications is 14-02-2025 up to 06.00 PM

Application Fees :

Candidates belonging to GENERAL (UR) / OBC (Creamy Layer & Non-Creamy Layer) / EWS

category are required to pay a Non-Refundable fee of Rs. 1000/- plus applicable GST –

Rs. 180/- totaling Rs. 1180/- (Rupees One Thousand One Hundred Eighty only). SC / ST / PwBD candidates / Employees of Coal India Limited and its Subsidiaries are exempted from payment of application fee. Application fee will be paid through online mode only. There will be no other mode for payment of application fee. CIL will not be responsible, in case a candidate deposits the fee in any wrong account

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here