Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant positions or career in CSIR CLRI Assam.

Council of Scientific & Industrial Research- Central Leather Research Institute (CSIR CLRI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Scientists. The CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute [CLRI] is a premier constituent establishment of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR). CSIR is an Autonomous Body under the Department of Scientific & Industrial Research (DSIR), Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India. The CSIR-Central Leather Research Institute [CLRI] was established in the year 1948 with headquarters at Chennai. It has Regional Centres at Ahmedabad, Jalandhar, Kanpur and Kolkata. CLRI is the central hub in Indian Leather Sector with direct roles in Education, Research, Training, Testing, Designing, Forecasting, Planning, Social empowerment and leading in Science and Technology relating to Leather and footwear. CLRI is also a significant contributor in the area of Collagen biomaterial. The role of CSIR-CLRI in scientific industrial research space of India is very focused. Objective of the institute is to meet the needs of the leather and allied sectors through research, technology development and transfer, training and industrial support and formulation of policies and plan of action that ensures a technology based competitive advantage for Indian leather. Leather technology, which deals with tanning raw hides and skins and finishing the tanned leather to impart to it the specific properties which it should have to be suitable for making particular types of leather articles either for military or civilian use, although very old, is still making progress. Its progress has also been due to the application of various branches of science to it and research which is being carried out to explain the principles underlying the old craft of tanning, to throw light on the mechanism whereby the profound change viz., the conversion of putrescible raw hides and skins into imputrescible and permanent leather is brought about to improve the old techniques of leather manufacture and to work out new techniques with the help of modern science and machinery

Name of post : Scientist

No. of posts : 20

Essential Qualification :

PhD / ME / MTech in any disciplines altogether from a recognized University

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts altogether through the website https://clri.org/

Last Date for Submission of Online application : 19.01.2025 at 11:30 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here