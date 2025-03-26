Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in DHS Dhubri Assam in 2025.

The Office of District Health Society (DHS) Dhubri Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Medical Officers (MBBS) at Sapotgram Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) & Golakganj Urban Ayushman Arogya Mandir (AAM) under NUHM in Dhubri District in 2025. Dhubri District – the gateway of western Assam happened to be in the past a meeting place of different racial groups which mingled together and formed a unique Cultural Heritage and Historical Background. The growth of blended culture in this region particularly in case of Language, Art and Religion is due to continuous process of assimilation of various races, caste & creed of local people, invaders & migrated people. Dhubri District is bounded both by inter-state and international border i.e. West Bengal and Bangladesh in the west, Goalpara and Bogaigoan district of Assam in the east, Kokrajhar district in the north, South Salmara-Mankachar district and state of Meghalaya in the south. Dhubri district is primarily dependent on agriculture and forest products. Main source of income is paddy with surplus production than its requirement Jute and mustard seed occupy the major share of cash crops. From forest mainly timber and bamboo add to the income though boulder and sand also available. Fish, milk, meat and egg have small contribution to the economy.

Name of post : Medical Officers (MBBS)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 55000/- per month

Age : Up to 70 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 5th April 2025 from 1 PM onwards. The venue is in Joint DHS Conference Hall, DHS Office Dhubri, Assam. Registration and Application Submission: 10:30 AM to 12:30 Noon

How to apply :

Intending candidates with the minimum qualifications may report to the Selection Committee with a duly filled standard application form and self-attested copies of all educational documents, Work

Experience Certificate (if any), two recent passport size photographs, identity proof, and all other

relevant testimonials. Applicants must provide their email ID and mobile number in the application.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here