Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in DBT project titled “Exploration of microbial diversity and value addition in Hukoti- a fermented dry fish product of Upper Assam.” Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, came into being altogether in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and also innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India. The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and also reflection. Dibrugarh University is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and also region-specific issues with a global horizon. The University has a prolific and productive industrial academia interface.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: M.Sc. In Life Sciences/ Zoology/Biotechnology/ Microbiology from an Indian university with a minimum of 55% marks, and must be qualified NET/ GATE exam, and have a good academic

record.

Desirable: Preferences to the candidates having CSIR NET-JRF/ NET-LS/ GATE in Biological Sciences with research experience in fermentation studies, biochemical works

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Emoluments : As per DBT norms of fellowship altogether.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application on plain paper with complete CV, including name, permanent and corresponding address, telephone no. and also email address, details of educational qualifications along with scanned / xerox copies of other relevant documents on or before July 25, 2025 up to 5 pm to Dr. Minakshi Puzari, Assistant Professor, Department of Life Sciences via email to [email protected]

The title of the subject should be “Application for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) under DBT Project”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here