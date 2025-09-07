Guwahati: Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief and United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) president Pramod Boro expressed confidence in the region’s readiness for progress, stating that peace and stability over the past five years have created the right environment for development in Bodoland.

With the BTC elections set for September 22, Boro highlighted the importance of aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat.

“We’ve maintained peace, and now we must move forward,” Boro said in an exclusive interview.

“When the Prime Minister talks about Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat, Bodoland must not be left behind. We became independent with the rest of the country, but we fell behind. That can’t continue.”

He credited his administration with removing violence and fostering democratic practices.

“In the last five years, we laid the foundation for growth by eliminating hatred, violence, and fear.

The Bodoland region is now peaceful and prepared to embrace development,” Boro said.

Criticizing the previous Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) government, he said that its rule was marred by unrest and suppression of democracy.

“Elections under the BPF were synonymous with violence. But under our leadership since 2020, every election has been peaceful and transparent,” he noted. “People now believe in the power of their vote and the democratic process.”

Boro also targeted former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, accusing him of running the administration with authoritarian control.

“His governance resembled a dictatorship. Everything was under his control. We brought in a governance model that respects the Constitution and rule of law,” he added.

He pointed out that his government focused on addressing long-standing issues that previous regimes had ignored.

“We prioritized the real issues people faced. Land disputes, in particular, had been neglected for decades. We’ve resolved most of them. Our government succeeded where others didn’t even try,” Boro also said.

Stressing the role of political determination, Boro said, “With the right political will, any issue, no matter how old, can be resolved. People now trust our leadership because we deliver on promises.”

He also underlined his government’s inclusive policies that recognize and support the region’s diverse communities.

“With 3.5 million people from 26 different communities, we’ve ensured that every group’s culture, language, and identity is preserved and respected,” he stated. “This inclusive approach has brought satisfaction and pride to communities that were previously overlooked.”

On Sunday, the UPPL held a large election rally in Mushalpur, Baksa district, drawing thousands of supporters.

“People came out in large numbers without fear. This shows how far we’ve come,” Boro further remarked.

UPPL and BJP, who formed the BTC government in 2020, will contest the upcoming council elections independently. Voters will elect representatives for 40 council constituencies on September 22.