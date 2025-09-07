Guwahati: The team behind the highly anticipated Assamese film Jaubane Amoni Kore-2 recently unveiled the first song and promotional poster during a lively event at the Rudra Barua Auditorium, Jyoti Chitrabon Studio in Assam’s Guwahati.

Palash Surya Gogoi wrote and composed the musical piece titled Rohedoi Rosoki, and he also serves as one of the film’s music directors.

Performers Dikshu Sarma and Chayanika Bhuyan captivated the audience with their rendition of this catchy tune, leaving attendees, who had arrived with high expectations, feeling thrilled and content.

Ashok Kumar Bishaya and Happy Moni Bishaya, producing under the Lakshmi Narayan Films banner, will release the film statewide in theatres on October 10.

Ashok Kumar Bishaya returns as the director, while Barsha Rani Bishaya takes on the role of associate director. Pranab Baruah and Barsha Rani Bishaya have written the screenplay and dialogues.

Released in 1998, the original Jaubane Amoni Kore marked a major milestone in Assamese cinema, enjoying widespread success and lasting popularity.

It played a pivotal role in reviving the Assamese film industry during a critical period, helping to prevent an existential crisis.

The film stood out for its innovative approach to commercial storytelling, blending youthful themes with contemporary popular music. Its use of a cast of unknown actors added authenticity and charm, allowing it to connect deeply with audiences.

To commemorate its 25th anniversary, organizers hosted a significant event two years ago at the International Auditorium of the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

The film’s legacy, built despite numerous challenges, remains strong, earning it a dedicated cult following over time.

Now, nearly three decades later, director Ashok Kumar Bishaya plans to release the much-anticipated sequel.

Jaubane Amoni Kore-2 aims to rekindle the excitement of the original while also captivating a new generation of viewers.

As audience tastes have evolved over the years, Bishaya faces the challenge of infusing the sequel with fresh perspectives and relevant contemporary themes.

Ashok Kumar Bishaya brings together the original cast, Pranjal Saikia, Nikumoni Baruah, Barsha Rani Bishaya, Ankkur Bishhaya, Barnale Poojari, Enu Boruah, Niloy Gupta, Niren Sarma, Ashim Baishya, and Uday Shankar, and introduces new actors including Abatosh Bhuyan, Purnada Hazarika, Bhargav Gogoi, Rinayra, Puja Deka, Sudipta Goswami, Pratyush Plaban, Neelim Kanchan Chetia, Evan Saikia, Rakibul Ahmed, Rhea Bora, Shiksa Das, and Mimangshi Barooah, who are expected to contribute significantly to the film’s storyline.

Ankkur Bishhaya serves as the editor, while Vali, Kulanandini Mahanta, and Gyan Gautam handle cinematography.

The music team includes the late Kshiroda Kanta Bishaya, Palash Surya Gogoi, Manas Barthakur, and Madhusmita Barthakur. Bhaskar Boruah serves as the executive producer.