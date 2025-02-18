Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor on contract basis for the period of 06 (six) months in the Department of Bodo under Centre for Studies in Language. Dibrugarh University, the easternmost University in India, came into being in 1965 consequent upon the provisions of the Dibrugarh University Act, 1965, enacted by the Assam Legislative Assembly. It is a leading research and innovation driven University that acts as a spatial slot to configure the socio-cultural dynamics of North East India. The University encourages myriad enterprises that harbour on a constellation of thinking, theorizing, and reflection. It is one of the educational centres of excellence, seeking to amalgamate multi-disciplinary fields with numerous theoretical perspectives, the realm of cultural diversity with the praxis of knowledge, and region-specific issues with a global horizon. The University has a prolific and productive industrial academia interface. With its strong global links in teaching and research programmes, the University offers dynamic educational experiences that prepare the next generation to lead and make a difference and thus contribute to the society at large. The University hosts 177 affiliated colleges and institutes that spread over nine districts of Assam. Dibrugarh University is a member of the Association of Indian Universities. This university is recognised by all the universities in India and abroad.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Department of Bodo

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Master’s Degree in the concerned subject with at least 55% marks or its equivalent Grade. The candidate must have NETISLET/SET or Ph.D.

Specialization: Open

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Salary: Rs. 30,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Also Read : Shark Tank India 4 : Meet the entrepreneurs who aspires to bring heavenly bodies closer to people

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 26th February 2025 (Wednesday).

Timing is at 11.00 AM.

The venue is in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall, Office of the Vice Chancellor, Dibrugarh University, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates having the requisite qualifications may appear in the interview with copies of biodata, attested copies of all testimonials, publications and experience certificate (if any) along with the original certificates of qualifications/testimonials for verification.

Candidate must pay an amount of Rupees Five Hundred (Rs. S00l) only as Registration Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here