Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Digboi College Assam.

Digboi College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Head of Departments and Assistant Professors in Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in B.A.-B.Ed. and B.Sc.- B.Ed. (4 Year)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

.

Name of post : Head of Department (in the rank of the Professor/Associate Professor in Education)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(i) Postgraduate degree in Sciences or Mathematics or Social Sciences or Commerce or Languages.

(ii) M.Ed.

(iii) Ph.D. in Education

(iv) Ten years of teaching experience in a teacher education institution for Professor and eight years for Associate Professor.

(v) Any other relevant qualification prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of posts.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Liberal Discipline and Pedagogy

No. of posts : 9

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mathematics : 1

Physics : 1

Chemistry : 1

History : 1

Geography : 1

Political Science : 1

Economics : 1

English/Communicative Skills in English : 1

Assamese : 1

Qualification :

(i) Post-Graduate degree in Sciences (Physics or Chemistry or Botany or Zoology or Life Sciences or Bioscience) or Mathematics or Social Sciences (History or Geography or Political Science or Economics) or Languages (English or Modern Indian Languages or Classical Languages) or Commerce allied subjects) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade.

(ii) B.Ed. degree with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade.

(iii) National Eligibility Test or State Level Eligibility Test or Doctor of Philosophy in Education or in the concerned subject as prescribed by the University Grants Commission for these categories of posts.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Educational Studies

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(i) Postgraduate degree in Education (M.Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade

(ii) With National Eligibility Test or State Level Eligibility Test or Doctor of Philosophy in Education or any other qualification prescribed by University Grants Commission for these categories of posts

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Health and Physical Education (Part-time)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master of Physical Education (M.P. Ed.) with minimum 55% marks or its equivalent grade

Also Read : 10 motivational quotes of Vandana Lalwani to spice up your life

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Arts Education (Part-time)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Postgraduate degree in Performing or Visual Arts with minimum 55% marks or

its equivalent grade.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their application with supporting documents in prescribed format through e-mail ID: [email protected] or [email protected] on or before 03/03/2025. The self-attested hard copy of the application with supporting documents has to be submitted on the day of interview.

Date of interview: 12/03/2025, Time: 9.00 AM onwards.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here