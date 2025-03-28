Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in DLRS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

The Office of the Director of Land Records & Surveys (DLRS) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical Personnel for State Programme Management Unit (SPMU) “National Geospatial Knowledge-based land Survey of urban Habitations (NAKSHA)” under Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) in 2025.

Name of post : Expert (Land Administration)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Retired Civil Service Officers with a minimum of 10 years of experience in land administration- revenue/ registration/ consolidation/ survey

Name of post : Manager (Geospatial Technology)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. M.Sc./ M.A/M. Tech/ M.Sc.(Tech) in Geo Informatics /GIS and Remote Sensing.

2. M.Sc. / M.A in Geography /Earth Science/ Environmental Science or equivalent from recognized University with minimum 1 year diploma in GIS and Remote Sensing.

3. Bachelor’s degree in Engineering/ Technology from a recognised University or Institute in a relevant field such as Civil Engineering, Computer Science, Geomatics Engineering, or related disciplines having knowledge of GIS and Remote sensing.

4. GATE qualified and certification in GIS/ Data analysis related courses with knowledge of ArcGIS/ QGIS, and other software related to GIS data processing and management is desirable

Experience :

1. At least 5 years of experience in managing and execution of GIS-related projects for implementing central/state sector scheme/project in the field of Land surveying and large scale mapping.

2. Proficiency in utilising GIS software such as ArcGIS, QGIS, Global mapper and other relevant tools for spatial data processing, mapping and database management.

3. Should have knowledge in Cadastral mapping, managing Ground truthing.

Name of post : Programmer (MIS & GIS Developer)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

1. Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Technology.

2. Masters in Computer Application

Experience :

1. Minimum of 5 years’ experience in database administration, encompassing database design, implementation, optimisation and maintenance.

2. Proficiency in GIS-based software tool development, with a track record of designing and deploying solutions to meet project requirements.

Name of post : GIS Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Master’s in Computer Applications/ Geo- informatics or relevant fields with knowledge of ArcGIS/ QGIS, and other software related to GIS data processing and management.

2. M.Sc./ M.A/M. Tech/ M.Sc.(Tech) in Geo Informatics /GIS and Remote Sensing.

3. M.Sc. / M.A in Geography /Earth Science/ Environmental Science or equivalent from recognized University with minimum 1 year diploma in GIS and Remote Sensing.

Experience :

1. At least 5 years of experience in managing and execution of GIS-related projects for implementing central/state sector scheme/project in the field of Land surveying and large scale mapping.

2. Proficiency in utilising GIS software such as ArcGIS, QGIS, Global mapper and other relevant tools for spatial data processing, mapping and database management.

3. Experience in the development of GIS-based software tools and demonstrated proficiency in designing, developing and implementing GIS solutions to meet project requirements and objectives is desirable

Name of post : Remote Sensing Analyst

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Master’s in Computer Applications/ Geo- informatics or relevant fields with knowledge of ArcGIS/ QGIS, and other software related to GIS data processing and management.

2. M.Sc./ M.A/M. Tech/ M.Sc.(Tech) in Geo Informatics /GIS and Remote Sensing.

3. M.Sc. / M.A in Geography /Earth Science/ Environmental Science or equivalent from recognized University with minimum 1 year diploma in GIS and Remote Sensing.

Experience :

1. A minimum of 5 years of experience in execution of GIS related projects by maintaining High Resolution Satellite Imageries and software tools like ERDAS Imagine, LPS, QGIS, ArcGIS is preferred.

2. Demonstrated proficiency in Ortho-rectification, mosaicking, analysis using satellite data to meet project requirements and objectives

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 19-04-2025 from 10:00 AM onwards. The venue is O/o the Director of Land Records & Surveys etc., Assam Rajah Bhawan, Rupnagar, Guwahati-32

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the following documents for the interview-

Detailed Curriculum Vitae. Photo Identity & Address Proof (Aadhar/DL etc) Original Educational Qualification Certificates (HSLC onwards). Work Experience Certificates. Self-attested photocopies of all the certificates, mark sheets, experience certificates etc. to be submitted

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here