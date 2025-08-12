Imphal: The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, flagged off the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Bike Rally today at Hatta Kangjeibung in Imphal.

The rally, organized by the Manipur Police in the lead-up to the 79th Independence Day, aimed to inspire patriotism and encourage citizens to proudly display the national flag.

Hundreds of bikers participated in the event, covering over thirty kilometers to reach the Khongjom War Memorial in Manipur’s Thoubal District.

The event was attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, and other senior civil and police officials.

In addition, the Governor attended the Tiranga Concerts held at the Palace Auditorium of the Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) in Imphal as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga 2025 campaign.

The concerts, rich in cultural performances, celebrated the nation’s heritage and revived the spirit of patriotism.

Addressing the attendees, the Governor emphasized that the concert was not just a cultural event but a reflection of India’s unity in diversity. He highlighted the significance of the Tiranga in embodying the nation’s strength, sovereignty, and shared aspirations.

The Governor also praised the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose Har Ghar Tiranga campaign seeks to foster national pride and strengthen citizens’ emotional connection to the country.

“The Tiranga represents the unity, strength, and enduring history of India. It is a symbol of courage, peace, and prosperity that we must all uphold,” the Governor said.

During his visit, the Governor also explored the stalls at MSFDS, showcasing a variety of handloom and handicraft products.

MLAs, senior officers, and Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel were present at the event, which was a key highlight in the lead-up to the nation’s Independence Day celebrations.