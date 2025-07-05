Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute Assam.

Dr B Borooah Cancer Institute Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Scientific Assistants, Medical Physicists, Medical Officers for “Adult and Pediatric Hematolymphoid Unit.” The position is temporary and purely on contractual basis. It can be extended maximum upto 3 years only

Name of post : Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Hematopathology)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 42480/- per month (consolidated)

Essential Qualification :

B.Sc. in Biological Sciences including Biotechnology with 50% marks and Degree or Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology or Equivalent from a Government recognized Institute with minimum one year working experience in Busy Haematopathology Laboratory.

OR

B.Sc. (MLT) with 50% marks and two years’ experience in busy Haemato-pathology Laboratory.

Desirable Experience : Candidates having additional qualifications with M.Sc. experience in Flow Cytometry will be preferred.

Age Limit : 30 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Scientific Assistant ‘B’ (Specialized Hematopathology)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 42480/- per month (consolidated)

Essential Qualification :

i. B. Sc. in Biological Sciences including Biotechnology with 50% marks and Degree or Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology or equivalent

OR

ii. M.Sc. in Biotechnology or equivalent from a Government recognized Institute.

Essential Experience : Minimum one year working experience in a busy Hematopathology Laboratory doing specialized techniques like Molecular techniques or Flow Cytometry with (i) above

Minimum one year working experience in busy Hematopathology Laboratory doing Flow Cytometry or Molecular techniques with (ii) above.

Age Limit : 30 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Medical Physicist ‘C’

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 67320/- per month (consolidated)

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. (Physics) and Diploma in Radiological Physics or Equivalent

AERB approved qualifications. Certification of Radiological Safety Officer from AERB.

Essential Experience : 1-year clinical experience as Medical Physicist with state of art technology.

Desirable Experience : Computer programming skills in C++, MATLAB, Python etc. is desirable.

Age Limit : 35 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Medical Officer (Casualty/ Emergency)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 99,000/- to 1,14,000/- per month (commensurate with experience)

Essential Qualification : M.B.B.S. Degree recognized by National Medical Commission.

Essential Experience : 3 years’ experience in the relevant field.

Age Limit : 45 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

Name of post : Medical Officer (Medical Oncology)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 99,000/- to 1,14,000/- per month (commensurate with experience)

Essential Qualification : M.B.B.S. Degree recognized by National Medical Commission.

Essential Experience : 3 years’ experience in the relevant field.

Age Limit : 45 years (Relaxable for experienced and deserving candidates)

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may submit their application in prescribed application format in PDF

format along with CV through e-mail to [email protected]. Incomplete application will not

be considered.

The application should accompany self-attested Xerox copies of relevant documents in proof of

educational qualification, experience, identity proof in the form of Aadhar card, Class 10th certificate for age proof, scientific publications and other relevant documents.

The application form and the documents should be in a zip folder.

The subject of the e-mail should contain “Application for the post of……”

The last date for receipt of application is 12/07/2025 upto 5:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here