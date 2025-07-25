Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in EMRS Society Assam.

The Assam State Level EMRS Society is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Hostel Warden (Girls’ Hostel) in the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) of Ardaopur and Jalah. Hostel Wardens shall altogether be engaged on a purely contract basis for a period of one Academic year or also till the appointment of regular Hostel Warden by NESTS, whichever is earlier.

Name of post : Hostel Warden (Girls’ Hostel)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

1. Minimum Bachelor’s degree from any recognized University

2. Atleast five years teaching or administrative experience in Hostels or also any government recognized schools

Age Limit : A candidate must not be less than 21 years of age and also not more than 60 years as on

01.06.2025.

Remuneration : Hostel Warden shall be paid @ Rs. 1200/- per day. The maximum salary calculated on a day basis shall be altogether restricted to Rs. 36000/- per month. The hostel warden shall not be paid during summer or winter vacations, autumn break, or any other break of 15 days or more

How to apply :

The candidates will submit their applications altogether at the respective District Commissioner’s office of the concerned EMRS

The last date for submission of applications at the District Commissioner’s office altogether is 28th July, 2025 (Monday)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

