Applications are invited for recruitment of 42 vacant positions or career in EPFO Assam.

Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Directors in the Information Services (IS) cadre on deputation basis.

Name of post : Joint Director (IS)

No. of posts : 6

Eligibility Criteria :

Officers under the Central Government or State Government

a (i) Holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre or department;

or

(ii) With five (05) years’ service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on a regular basis in

posts in level-11 in the Pay Matrix [Rs. 67,700-2,08,700] in the parent cadre or department

and

(b) Possessing the Educational qualification and experience prescribed as under:-

Essential Qualification:

(A)(i) Master’s Degree in Computer Applications or Master of Science (Computer Science or Information Technology) from a recognized University or Institute; or Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology (Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology) from a recognized University or Institute.

(ii) Eight years post qualification experience in one or more out of Database Management or Operating Systems or Network Systems of Programming or Information System in a Government Office including such experience in Public Sector Undertaking or Autonomous Body or Statutory Body or in any recognized institution.

OR

(B)(i) Degree in Computer Applications or Computer Science or Degree in Electronics or Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognized University.

(ii) Eight years’ experience in Electronic Data Processing out of which at least 1 year experience should be in actual Programming.

Name of post : Deputy Director (IS)

No. of posts : 12

Eligibility Criteria :

Officers under the Central Government or State Government:

(a)(i) Holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre or Department; or

(ii) With five years regular service in the grade in posts in level-10 in the Pay Matrix [Rs.56,100-1,77,500] in the parent cadre or department; and

(b) Possessing the educational qualifications and experience prescribed as under:-

Essential Qualification:-

(A) (i) Master’s Degree in Computer Applications or Master of Science (Computer Science or

Information Technology) from a recognized University or Institute; or Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology (Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology) from a recognized University or Institute.

(ii) Five years post qualification experience in relevant areas of Programming or Information

System in a Government Office including such experience in Public Sector Undertaking or

Autonomous Body or Statutory Body or in any recognized institution.

OR

(B)(i) Degree in Computer Applications or Computer Science or Degree in Electronics or Electronics

and Communication Engineering from a recognized University.

(ii) Five years’ experience in Electronic Data Processing out of which at least 1 year experience

should be in actual Programming.

Name of post : Assistant Director (IS)

No. of posts : 24

Eligibility Criteria :

Officers under the Central Government or State Government:

(a)(i) Holding analogous posts on regular basis in the parent cadre or Department; or

(ii) With 03 years’ service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on a regular basis in

posts in level-8 in the Pay matrix [Rs.47,600-1,51,100] in the parent cadre or department; and

(b) Possessing the educational qualifications and experience prescribed as under:-

Essential Qualification:-

(A)(i) Master’s Degree in Computer applications or Master of Science (Computer Science or Information Technology) from a recognized University or Institute; or Bachelor of Engineering or Bachelor of Technology in Computer Engineering or Computer Science or Computer Technology or Computer Science and Engineering or Information Technology from a recognized University or Institute.

(ii) Three years post qualification experience in relevant areas* of programming or Information System in a Government Office including such experience in Public Sector Undertaking or Autonomous Body or Statutory Body or in any recognized Institutions.

OR

(B)(i) Degree in Computer Applications or Computer Science or Degree in Electronics or Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognized University.

(ii) Three years’ experience in Electronic Data Processing out of which at least 01 year experience

should be in actual Programming.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to Sh. Deepak Arya, Regional Provident Fund Commissioner-II (Recruitment Division), Plate A, Ground Floor, Block II, East Kidwai Nagar, New Delhi-110023.

Last date for receipt of applications is 24th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here





