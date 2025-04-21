Assam Career FDDI Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career in FDDI Assam in 2025.

Footwear Design & Development Institute (FDDI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Manager in 2025. FDDI is playing a key role in imparting education, facilitating the Indian industry by bridging the skill gap in the areas of Footwear, Leather Accessory & life style product. Due to its continuous contribution towards nation building, FDDI has been granted the status of “An Institution of National Importance” under the FDDI Act 2017. FDDI is a premier academic and training institution. It aims in the development and growth of the Footwear & Product, Leather Products, Retail and Fashion Merchandise and Fashion Design sectors. FDDI has Pan India Presence with 12 state-of art campuses spread across the country. It has world class Infrastructure & Facilities (equipped with Smart Class Rooms, Workshops with latest machineries & equipment’s, High tech IT lab, High end Product development centre, International Testing centre, Comprehensive Library, Auditorium & Sports facilities, and In campus Hostels etc.), created across the functional domain to ensure international standards of higher education, training & delivery for Footwear, Leather products, Retail and Allied Industries – 360° interventions under one umbrella. The Institute is awarded with prestigious certifications and accreditations such as ISO 17025 accreditation by DAkkS- Germany, SATRA Technology Center- UK, ISO 9001 and ISO 14000 Certification and Bureau of Indian Standard Certification among various others. FDDI offers Bachelor and Master degree programmes in the areas of Footwear Design & Production, Retail & Fashion Merchandise, Leather Goods and Accessories Design and Fashion Design, besides offering short term Industry specific programmes.

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 7

Essential Qualification : Graduate with minimum 55% marks from a recognized university/ Institute.

Desirable Qualification : MBA/PGDM also (of alteast 2 year duration) from a recognized University / Institute

Essential Work Experience : NA

Desirable Work Experience : Candidate with experience of handling Administration works. These works may be security, housekeeping, procurement etc.

Minimum Monthly CTI : Rs. 40,000

How to apply :

Interested candidates must register and submit online applications altogether at https://www.fddiindia.com/career.php.

Besides filling the application online, they must upload required documents as mentioned in the online form for the respective positions.

Upon successful submission of the online application, candidates will download the PDF file of their application and, together with the required enclosures/documents, place them in an envelope clearly labelled with the name of the post and its domain and submit their application via speed post to Dy. Manager HO-HR, Administrative Block, 4th Floor, Room No. 405, FDDI, Noida, Uttar Pradesh-201301

Last date for applying online application: 12 May 2025

Last date for receipt of application: 19 May 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here