Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Name of post : Project Technician

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 24000/- per month

Essential Qualification : B.Sc/BTech in Biotechnology/Life science

Desirable :

Master’s degree in Biotechnology / Life Science Proven hands-on experience in the field of biomedical techniques also including animal cell culture such as ELISA etc. Strong organizational and also record keeping skills

How to apply :

Candidates may send their updated CV along with a Statement of Research Interest also to [email protected]

Please ensure that the applications also reference the subject line as “Application for Project Technician, DHR Project”

Last date for submission of applications altogether is December 1, 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here