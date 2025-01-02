Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Associate-I, Junior Research Fellow, Project Assistant and Lab cum Secretarial Assistant for a DST sponsored research project entitled “Indian Participation in the ALICE experiment at CERN” in the Department of Physics.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Minimum qualifications: M.Sc. in Physics and PhD in Experimental High Energy / Nuclear Physics with the PhD work done in any of ALICE/STAR/CBM experiments. Candidates should also have enough expertise in data analyses using ROOT framework in any of the above experiment.

Fellowship: 58,000 INR/ Month + HRA

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Minimum qualifications: MSc (60%) in Physics with Nuclear / High energy/ particle physics as specialization or elective with a valid GATE / NET score will also be preferred. Candidate having adequate knowledge of python, C++ and ROOT will also be given preference.

Fellowship: 37, 000 INR/ Month + HRA (25,000 + HRA without GATE / NET)

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Minimum qualifications: MSc (60%) in Physics with specialization or elective in Nuclear physics/ Electronics will also be preferred.

Fellowship: 20,000 INR/ Month + HRA

Name of post : Lab cum Secretarial Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Minimum qualifications: BSc with Physics as one of the subjects altogether in graduation.

Salary: 17000 INR/ Month (Fixed)

Also Read : Guwahati’s ‘New Year 2025’ gifts

How to apply :

Candidates should send duly filled in application form (Annexure – l) in pdf format along with their

CV also to Prof. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee (Principal Investigator) via email [email protected] latest by 21st January 2025.

Though the project is expected to continue till 2028, the appointment will altogether be made purely on a temporary basis and may be terminated at any time without prior notice. The interview date for shortlisted candidates only will also be informed through email. No TA/DA will also be paid for attending the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here