Applications are invited for recruitment of various non-teaching positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Deputy Director of Students’ Welfare, Technical Officer-I of Department of Instrumentation & USIC and Scientific Officer, Indian Knowledge System

Name of post : Deputy Director of Students’ Welfare

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

The candidate for the post must hold atleast a Master’s degree in Arts/Science/Commerce from a recognized University. Preference will also be given to a candidate having:

(i) Adequate organization and managerial experience in sports and cultural activities of the students/ youth.

(ii) Recognition from national level organization like Association for Indian Universities, Sangeet Natak Academy.

Name of post : Technical Officer-I of Department of Instrumentation & USIC

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

First Class in B.Tech. in Electrical/ Electronics/Instrumentation or M.Sc. in Instrumentation with minimum experience of three years in design /development/ operation of sophisticated instruments.

Name of post : Scientific Officer, Indian Knowledge System

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

Master Degree in Arts with Specialization of Language & Culture of North East India in general and Assam in particular. Candidates with a Diploma or equivalent in Tai Language having adequate knowledge in Tai Ahom, Tai Aiton, Tai Khamti, Tai Khamyang & Old Assamese scripts and competence in translation of Classical Tai and Old Assamese Manuscript is preferable.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online only through the Gauhati University website www.gauhati.ac.in at Non-Teaching Recruitment Candidate Portal: https://gauhatint.samarth.edu.in

Commencement of Online Registration : 13.02.2025

Last date of Online Registration and apply online : 28.02.2025 (midnight)

After submission of the ONLINE application in the portal a duly signed hard copy (pdf of the

completed application(s)) to “The Registrar, Gauhati University, Guwahati-781014, Assam” along with all necessary enclosures including the proof of submission of application fee and “No Objection Certiticate (NOC)”, wherever applicable, by the last date. The envelope containing the application should be superscribed “Application for the post of Deputy Director of Students’ Welfare/Technical Officer-1/Scientific Officer, Indian Knowledge System, Gauhati University, Advt. No. NTS-C2/2025”.

Last date of submission of hard copy of the application : 07.03.2025 (5:00 pm)

Application Fees :

Applicants for the post must pay an amount of Rs. 1000/- (Rupees One Thousand). For SC/ST candidates, the application fee is Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred) only. The payment mode is online. No other mode of payment is acceptable. Fee once paid is non-refundable under any circumstances.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here