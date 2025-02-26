Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in Guwahati Refinery Hospital Assam.

Guwahati Refinery Hospital Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Contingent Duty Medical Officer (CDMO). Guwahati Refinery Hospital is a healthcare institution under Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). Indian Oil is a leading force in the global energy sector. As a diversified and integrated energy major, Indian Oil spans across oil, gas, petrochemicals, and alternative energy sources. The world of Indian Oil has exceptional talent, cutting-edge technologies, and pioneering R&D. Renowned for its adherence to best practices, commitment to quality, and transparency, Indian Oil excels in harnessing energy responsibly and delivering it to consumers with remarkable affordability. In the realm of energy, IndianOil represents a blend of innovation, integrity, and excellence. Indian Oil’s relentless pursuit of excellence got it prestigious accolades across the global stage. The company is the leading oil and gas PSU from India featuring on 116 position in the Fortune ‘Global 500’ list.

Name of post : Contingent Duty Medical Officer (CDMO)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The candidates should have minimum MBBS degree from a recognized university with registration number from Medical Council of India. Candidates having Diploma or MD/MS

and Post Graduate can also appear for walk-in-interview

Experience : The candidate should have minimum 02 (Two) years’ experience after completion of

internship

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for the “Walk-In-Interview” on 03.03.2025 (Monday) between 1000 hrs. – 1200 hrs. The venue is at the office of ACMO, Guwahati Refinery Hospital, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, PO-Noonmati, Distt-Kamrup Metro, Guwahati – 781020.

How to apply :

Candidates may appear with CVs and also with all relevant documents including qualification and experience certificate/documents (Original & self attested Photocopy along with a recent passport size coloured photograph)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here