Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative and technical positions or career in IDBI Bank Assam.

IDBI Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Chief Economist, Head-Data Analytics and Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Channels).

Name of post : Chief Economist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post-graduate degree in Economics or Econometrics from a recognized Indian

University.

Experience : To qualify for this position, a candidate must have a minimum of 12/15 years of

work experience, with a minimum of 5-7 years in senior leadership position.

Name of post : Head-Data Analytics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Full-time Master or Bachelor degree in any engineering discipline or Data Management / Data Science.

Or

Graduate in science along with MCA from a University/ Institute recognized by the Govt. of India or its Regulatory Bodies.

Any other qualifications in Data Science / Data analytics etc. will be desirable

Experience : Minimum 12 years of years of Information Technology Experience in Scheduled

Commercial Bank/s (India/ Abroad)/ Financial Institution/ BFSI / Fintech sector with minimum 5-7

years of relevant analytics work experience providing advanced analytics solutions in a commercial set-up at a leadership/senior leadership level.

Name of post : Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Channels)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduation (B.E./ B.Tech) in Electronics & Telecommunications/ Computer Science/ Electronics & Electrical/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication

OR

Graduate with Post Graduation in MCA from a recognized University by the Govt. of India

Experience :

Minimum 12 years of Information Technology experience in Scheduled Commercial Bank/s (India/

Abroad)/ Financial Institution/ BFSI / Fintech sector of which 5 years should be in leadership position

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling required eligibility criteria may send their application to [email protected] on or before March 26, 2025

They should mention the Name of the Post in the subject line.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here