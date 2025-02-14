Assam Career IIBF Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IIBF Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Banking & Finance (IIBF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of In-charge for its Development Centre in Guwahati, Assam.

Name of post : In-charge- Development Centre at Guwahati on Contract basis

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : Post Graduate/ CA/CMA /CFA and CAIIB

Desirable :

  1. MBA (Banking & Finance) or equivalent qualification.
  2. Ph.D (Banking / Finance related topic)

Areas of Specialization :

The In-charge of Development centre should have specialisation in any one or more of the
following areas:

  1. Treasury Management
  2. Risk Management
  3. International Banking
  4. Capital Markets/Mutual Fund and Insurance
  5. Audit and Compliance
  6. Credit Management
  7. Project / Infrastructure finance
  8. Compliance

Experience :

Essential :

  1. Should have held the position of AGM & above (scale V & above) in a Public Sector Bank/Financial Institution or equivalent position in a Private Sector Bank.

Desirable

  1. Published articles/books.
  2. Computer Savvy to work in a virtual environment.
  3. Preference for experience as faculty.

Age : The age of the applicant should not be less than 55 years and should not exceed 62 years
as on 01.02.2025.

Job Roles :

The In-charge of Development centre are expected to undertake the following activities:

  1. Handling sessions in Training Programmes.
  2. Creating content for training programs.
  3. Organising Seminars/ Conferences.
  4. Liasoning with academic/ training set-up of Bank/ Financial Institution.
  5. Preparation/Vetting of courseware.
  6. Preparation/Vetting of Multiple Choice Questions.
  7. Assist in the publication work of the Institute.
  8. Contribute to other academic activities of the Institute.
  9. Creating awareness for Institute’s courses/ services among the banks/ professional bankers

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://iibf.esdsconnect.com/careers/incharge_guwahati

Last date for submission of applications is 28th February 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

     