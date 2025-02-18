Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIE Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Head-Project & Manager-Project under ASPIRE Project on purely contract basis.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Head-Project

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary : Rs. 55,500/- to Rs. 60,000/-

Qualifications and Experience:

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Postgraduate degree (MBA/MSW/Masters in Rural Development, MSc, Other relevant masters), PhD preferable.

Minimum 8-10 years of proven track record of working with Social /Community development/ Entrepreneurship Development.

Name of post : Manager -Project

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary : Rs. 46,000/- to Rs. 49,000/-

Qualifications and Experience:

Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University/Institute with at least 05 years of experience in the area of Entrepreneurship/Livelihood/ Skilling Sector.

OR

02 years PG Diploma in Management/ MBA from a recognized University/ Institute

Desirable :

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to proactively address potential issues and solve problems. Excellent computer skills. Collaborative working style and a team-player attitude. Ability to work independently with full responsibility. Strong decision-making capabilities.

Also Read : 10 elegant ethnic suit looks of Mawra Hocane

Selection Procedure :

Personal Interview. Only shortlisted candidates will get information for appearing personal interview through telephone, Email/WhatsApp/SMS.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents through post/ Courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam OR via email at [email protected]

The following particulars to be sent to the address given below:

(i) The post applied for must be super scribed at the top of the envelope.

(ii) Detail Bio data/CV of the candidate. (must contain email ID & Mobile Number)

(iii) Two passport size photographs

(iv) Photo copies / Scan Copies of the certificates in support of various qualifications / experience mentioned in the Bio data/ CV.

(v) Two reference under whom the candidate working before or known person.

The last date of application submission is on or before 19th February, 2025 till 05:00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here