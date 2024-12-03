Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled, “Three-Dimensional Large Deformation Isogeometric Impact and Self-contact Using Varying-Order NURBS Discretization Approach” at the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Post Graduate degree in basic science or Graduate / Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course selected through a process described through any one of the following :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

a) Scholars selected through National Eligibility Test CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE.

b) The selection process through National Level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and institutions such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOs,DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IISc,IISCR etc. The applicant must have strong understading of mathematics, linear and nonlinear FEM/Isogeomeric analysis which should be demonstrated through projects/ publications.

ii) Strong coding skills also in FEM

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 12th December 2024 from 11 AM onwards.

The venue is altogether in Mechanical Engineering (ME) Office, IIT Guwahati, Assam

Also Read : 10 baby boy names similar to Ahaan

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear in the Walk in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview.

Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview.

Candidates will not be sent any call letter separately.

Advance copy of CV should be sent to the Principal Investigator (PI) with their email ID and also contact number at [email protected].

No campus accommodation will be available for the selected candidates.

No TA/DA will be paid to the candidates for appearing in the test and interview

Moreover no online interview will also be held.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here