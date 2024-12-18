Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Multitasking Staff. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, altogether came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute also has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. IIT Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning. It is the only academic institution in India that occupies a place among the top 100 world universities – under 50 years of age – with a rank from the London-based Times Higher Education (THE) in the year 2014 and continues to maintain its superior position even today in various International Rankings.

Name of post : Multitasking Staff

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: HSLC and one year experience in civil engineering department

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for an online interview on 26th December 2024 from 3 PM onwards altogether. Shortlisted candidates will get information via E-mail.

How to apply :

Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents

(Matriculation onwards) on or before 24th December 2024 to the Principal Investigator Prof. Subashisa Dutta, Dept. of Civil, at [email protected]

The candidates having employability also under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/ Private Organization etc. will have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer in advance or at the time of interview

