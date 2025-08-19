Guwahati: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday cleared the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025, paving the way for the establishment of an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Assam’s Guwahati.

The Centre will provide capital support of Rs 550 crore for the project.

Once set up, IIM Guwahati will become the second IIM in the Northeast, after Shillong. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the bill, which was passed by a voice vote amid opposition protests over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

According to the draft legislation, the move forms part of the Special Development Package (SDP) for Assam, under which the Centre, the Assam government, and representatives of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) signed a Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) aimed at the state’s all-round development.

The bill declares IIM Guwahati an institution of national importance. It also provides that until a formal Board for IIM Guwahati is constituted under the Act, its powers and functions will be exercised by individuals appointed by the central government.

Currently, there are 21 IIMs across the country, all recognised as institutions of national importance under the IIM Act. The Assam government had earlier requested the establishment of an IIM, citing the state’s geographical significance and developmental needs.

With the passage of the bill, Assam is set to host its first IIM, expected to strengthen management education and contribute to economic growth in the region.