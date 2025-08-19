Guwahati: An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter made a precautionary landing on a playground in the Kathalguri area of Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday afternoon after the pilot detected a suspected technical problem.

The helicopter, which was flying from Dinjan in Dibrugarh district to Anini in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley, landed safely without damage. All crew members are safe, officials confirmed.

Eyewitnesses said the pilot reduced altitude and guided the aircraft to the open ground after identifying the issue soon after takeoff. Local residents gathered at the site as the pilot urged people to maintain a safe distance while ground personnel conducted preliminary checks.

A local school teacher who saw the incident said, “We heard the chopper lowering its altitude and then saw it land on the playground. The pilot remained calm and asked everyone to keep away until the area was secured.”

Authorities, including district control and police, responded quickly to secure the site. No injuries or property damage were reported.

The Dinjan–Anini route is a routine military link used for logistical support and troop movement in the difficult terrain of the Assam–Arunachal corridor. Similar precautionary landings have occurred in the past in the Northeast, with Army aviation crews choosing open grounds to minimise risks.

A defence spokesperson had not issued an official statement at the time of filing this report. However, aviation experts noted that such landings are standard practice.

“When there’s even a hint of a technical fault, the safest option is to land on the nearest clear patch rather than continue flying — that’s standard training,” said Wing Commander (retd.) Vivek Mahajan.

Following protocol, technical teams are expected to inspect the helicopter before it resumes service. If a serious defect is found, the aircraft will be sent to a maintenance depot for detailed investigation.