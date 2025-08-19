Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in GU Model School Guwahati Assam.

Gauhati University (GU) Model School Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Guest Teacher and Assistant Teacher.

Name of post : Guest Teacher (Assamese)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate with Major in Assamese. Candidates must have B.Ed. degree.

Name of post : Guest Teacher (English)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate with Major in English. Candidates must have B.Ed. degree.

Name of post : Assistant Teacher

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate in any discipline. Candidates must have B.Ed. degree.

Age Limit :

a) For the posts of Guest Teachers: Not more than 40 years for fresh candidates and 62 years for retired teachers

b) For the post of Assistant Teacher : Not more than 40 years

Salary : Remuneration for the posts of Guest Teacher (purely temporary) and Assistant Teacher (contractual) will be Rs. 21,000/- per month.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply for the above posts through the following Google Form links

1. Guest Teacher : Click Here

2. Assistant Teacher : Click Here

Shortlisted candidates fulfilling the required educational qualifications will get information about details of the interview

The shortlisted candidates must bring all relevant original certificates/documents, a set of which is to be submitted (self-attested) on the date of interview.

Retired teachers are also eligible to apply only for the posts of Guest Teachers

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here