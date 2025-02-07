Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Project Engineer in the project entitled “Transforming Water Quality Assessment using Deep Learning and Drone Images” at the Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.Besides its laurels in teaching and research, IIT Guwahati has been able to fulfil the aspirations of people of the North East region to a great extent since its inception in 1994. IIT Guwahati has been ranked as the top-ranked University in 2019 for IT developers by HackerRank in the Asia-Pacific region. Also, IIT Guwahati ranks 6th globally in Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable and clean energy) of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023.

Name of post : Senior Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

PhD degree + 3 yrs exp. Or Master’s degree in Engineering/Design + 6 yrs exp.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 17th February 2025. Timing is from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in EEE Conference Room, IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Eligible candidates will have to report to the venue prior to the scheduled time of interview. They should appear with relevant supporting documents (education, Experience etc), a copy of self-attested photocopies of the documents and biodata.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here