Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Research Scientist-I (NM) and Project Technical Support-I in the project titled “Patient-Specific Hemodynamics in Coronary Circulation” in the Department of Chemical Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati start in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Project Research Scientist-I (NM)

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications :

M Tech in Chemical Engg/ Mechanical Engg/Electrical Engg/Electronics Engg/ Computer Science and Engg or equivalent

OR

PhD degree in Science or Engineering with Background in Fluid Mechanics/ Image Processing/

Imaging OR MBBS degree

Name of post : Project Technical Support-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications :

B Tech in Engineering

OR

Diploma in Engineering with 3 years of experience.

Specialisations: Chemical/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Biomedical/Instrumentation / Biotechnology. Experience in CAD/CAM will be preferred

How to apply :

Candidates should send the CV to [email protected] before 5 PM on March 11, 2025. Selection is on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the interview. Candidates won’t get any call letter separately. Applicants have to appear in the online interview at 10 AM on 12 March 2025. The link for the online interview will get in the evening of March 11, 2025 over email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here