Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled, “Framework for Resource-Resilient and Secure 5G V2X Communication” at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is the sixth member of the IIT fraternity. It came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati made a start altogether in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and also five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

ME/MTech in CS/IT or related subjects with GATE qualified in CS also at least once OR BE/BTech in CS/IT/EC or related subjects with valid GATE score in CS/EC

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for an online interview on 10th January 2025 from 11 AM onwards.

Applicants will get information via E-mail by 8th January, 2025 about the mode of online interview

How to apply :

Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone number(s), E-mail, etc. along with scanned copies of all relevant documents

(Matriculation onwards) also on or before 06 January, 2025 (Monday) at [email protected]

The candidates who already has employment altogether under Central/State Govt./ PSU/ Autonomous Bodies/ Private Organization, etc. altogether will have to submit a No-objection Certificate (NOC) from the concerned employer at the time of joining, failing which the candidate will not be allowed to join the post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here