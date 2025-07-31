Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of SRF DIRECT in a Research Project (SERB-DST) titled “Development and leveraging small-scale fluidic Platform towards understanding the plant root system: A Convergence of Engineering and Biology” at the Department of Mechanical Engineering

Name of post : SRF DIRECT

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate/ Post Graduate Degree in (Mathematical Science/ Mechanical Engineering) selected through a process described through the following:

1. Scholars selected through GATE/JAM/ NET-CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship).

2. Candidate must have a thorough knowledge in Mathematical modeling of flow through plants/ Fabrication of on chip devices/simulation of Fluid structure interaction (biological object) at

microscale.

Selection Procedure : Candidates may appear for an online interview on 12th August 2025 at 10:15 AM. The shortlisted candidates will be intimated to appear for online interview (google meet).

How to apply :

Candidates have to submit the application/CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. to Dr. Pranab Kumar Mondal via e-mail to [email protected] on or before 6 pm of 11.08.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here