Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in ISI North East Centre Tezpur Assam.

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI), North-East Centre, Tezpur, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Linked Person purely on temporary basis to work on the following project “Investigation of anthropogenic impact on the cryosphere of the Eastern Himalayan Region” in the Theoretical and Applied Sciences Unit (TASU). The Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) came into conception under Professor Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis in Kolkata on December 17, 1931. The institute got the status of an Institution of National Importance by an act of the Indian Parliament in 1959. The North-East centre of the Institute at Tezpur came into being on July 23, 2011 . It saw inauguration by Shri Pranab Mukherjee, Hon’ble Union Finance Minister and Chairman of the ISI council. This is the fourth centre of ISI, joining the existing centres at Delhi, Bangalore, and Chennai. The idea of setting up of the North–East centre of the Institute happen under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Govt. of India, in April, 2010. The Institute is now operational from its permanent campus since June 2019.

Name of post : Project Linked Person

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Master’s degree in Environmental Sciences/Earth Sciences/related discipline from a recognized University.

Pay : Rs. 30000/- (Rupees thirty thousand only) per month (consolidated).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age : Should not exceed 35 years as on 1 March, 2025. Usual relaxation apply for SC/ ST/ OBC/ differently abled candidates. Age may be relaxed for bright candidates with relevant research experience, and women applicants.

How to apply :

Applicants must send their resume/CV on or before 20 February 2025 (12.00 noon).

Eligible and interested candidates should apply by sending the application to [email protected] and a copy to [email protected] with the subject header “Application for Project Linked Person-TASU”. The application should include a cover letter addressed to The Head, ISI North-East Centre, and a CV with (a) Name (b) Passport size photograph (c) Permanent/Present Address, (d) E-mail Address, (e) Telephone/Mobile No. (f) Date of birth, (g) Academic Qualifications with marks obtained in each examination, (h) Related work experience (if any)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here