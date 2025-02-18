Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in JB College Jorhat Assam.

Jagannath Barooah (JB) College Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor (purely contractual) in Geography. Jagannath Barooah College is a premier institution of higher education located in Jorhat, a city with a rich cultural heritage and a glorious historical background in the upper part of the Brahmaputra Valley of Assam. The development of modern education in colonial Assam has a close connection with the establishment of this institution at Jorhat in 1930. After 93 years of its glorious existence, it has become the hub for educational excellence, fostering its vision and mission in tune with the objectives of Higher Education of the nation. It has contributed substantially towards nation building process, promoting global competency, emphasizing continuous up gradation of teaching learning methods and techniques. It puts its best endeavor to materialize the dreams of its stakeholders through its innovative practices, programmes and policies. The institution has already got reaccreditation from NAAC in 2011 and got award of “A” grade on the basis of its performance in the field of higher education. J.B. College has also been conferred fresh autonomous status by the UGC with effect from 2016-17. Moreover, the college got star status from the Department of Bio-Technology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt. of India.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Geography

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

As per UGC norms. The candidates should be capable of teaching Geomorphology at UG and PG level

Salary : Negotiable

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th February 2025 at 11 AM. The venue is in J.B. College (Autonomous), Jorhat, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CV, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here