Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Kendriya Vidyalaya Dalgaon Assam.

Name of posts :

PGT- Chemistry, English, Hindi, Maths, Biology, Physics PGT-Computer Science TGT- Science, English, S.St, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Hindi Primary Teacher Assamese Language Teacher Counsellor Computer Instructor Balvatika Teacher Special Educator

Eligibility Criteria :

PGT- Chemistry, English, Hindi, Maths, Biology, Physics : Masters degree in respective subject with B.Ed.

PGT-Computer Science : MCA/B.E./B.Tech /M.Sc. in Computer Science B Level from DOEACC with PG Degree in any subject. Or C Level from DOEACC Ministry of Electronics and IT, GOI, and Graduation.

TGT- Science, English, S.St, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Hindi :

The candidate should possess the professional qualification of B.Ed. as on the last date of submission of application. For TGT Eng., Hindi and Sanskrit the respective subject should be in all the three years of graduation with 50% marks For TGT S.St. any two of the following at graduation level with 50% marks- History, Geography, Economics & Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography in all the years of graduation with at least 50% marks. For TGT Science the candidate should have studied Botany, Zoology and Chemistry in all the years of graduation with at least 50% marks in each subject. For TGT Maths, The candidate should have studied Maths in all the years of graduation with any two subjects out of Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science, Statistics with 50% marks in each. CTET qualified candidates will be preferred.

Primary Teacher :

i) Intermediate or its equivalent with 50% marks And

with

A two years Diploma in Elementary Education ( By whatever name known)

Or

4 Years Bachelors of Elementary Education ( B.El.Ed)

Or

2 years Diploma in Education

ii) CTET qualified candidates will be preferred.

iii) Proficiency to teach through Hindi & English media.

Assamese Language Teacher :

The candidate should possess the professional qualification of B.Ed. as on the last date of submission of application. Assamese language in all the three years of graduation with 50% marks

Counsellor :

B.A. / B.Sc. (Psychology) with certificate of diploma in counseling.

Computer Instructor :

B.Ed. B.Tech (Computer Science)/ BCA/ MCA/ M.Sc (CS)/ M.Sc (Electronics with CS)/ M.SC(IT)/ B.Sc (Computer Science)

Or

Bachelor’s/ Master Degree in any science subjects/ Mathematics from recognized University with PGDCA from Govt. Recognized University/ Institute

Or

Post Graduate Degree in any subject with PGDCA from Govt. Recognized University/ ’O’ Level from DOEACC

Or

Post Graduate Degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ Level from DOEACC.

Balvatika Teacher :

Senior secondary class (Class XII or its equivalent) from a recognized Board with at least 50% marks and Diploma in nursery Teacher education / Pre-school Education / Early childhood Education programme (D.E.C.ED.) of duration of not less than two years or B.Ed. (Nursery) from NCTE recognized institute.

Special Educator :

Graduation ( Any stream ) with B.Ed in Special Education or diploma in special education from institution recognized by Rehabilitation council of India (RCI)

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 25th February 2025 from 9 AM onwards altogether in Kendriya Vidyalaya Dalgaon, PIN-784116. Reporting time is 8 AM

How to apply :

Candidates are advised to fill the above google form https://forms.gle/mFNBLhgHH7tEMECj7 and submit fully filled application form on specific Performa along with one PP Photograph & also self-attested copy of all related documents on 25-02-2025 before interview.

All original documents are also required to produce for verification before interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here