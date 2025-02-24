Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in Kendriya Vidyalaya Dalgaon Assam.
Kendriya Vidyalaya Dalgaon Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff.
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Name of posts :
- PGT- Chemistry, English, Hindi, Maths, Biology, Physics
- PGT-Computer Science
- TGT- Science, English, S.St, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Hindi
- Primary Teacher
- Assamese Language Teacher
- Counsellor
- Computer Instructor
- Balvatika Teacher
- Special Educator
Eligibility Criteria :
PGT- Chemistry, English, Hindi, Maths, Biology, Physics : Masters degree in respective subject with B.Ed.
PGT-Computer Science : MCA/B.E./B.Tech /M.Sc. in Computer Science B Level from DOEACC with PG Degree in any subject. Or C Level from DOEACC Ministry of Electronics and IT, GOI, and Graduation.
TGT- Science, English, S.St, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Hindi :
- The candidate should possess the professional qualification of B.Ed. as on the last date of submission of application.
- For TGT Eng., Hindi and Sanskrit the respective subject should be in all the three years of graduation with 50% marks
- For TGT S.St. any two of the following at graduation level with 50% marks- History, Geography, Economics & Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography in all the years of graduation with at least 50% marks.
- For TGT Science the candidate should have studied Botany, Zoology and Chemistry in all the years of graduation with at least 50% marks in each subject.
- For TGT Maths, The candidate should have studied Maths in all the years of graduation with any two subjects out of Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science, Statistics with 50% marks in each.
- CTET qualified candidates will be preferred.
Primary Teacher :
i) Intermediate or its equivalent with 50% marks And
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
with
A two years Diploma in Elementary Education ( By whatever name known)
Or
4 Years Bachelors of Elementary Education ( B.El.Ed)
Or
2 years Diploma in Education
ii) CTET qualified candidates will be preferred.
iii) Proficiency to teach through Hindi & English media.
Assamese Language Teacher :
- The candidate should possess the professional qualification of B.Ed. as on the last date of submission of application.
- Assamese language in all the three years of graduation with 50% marks
Counsellor :
B.A. / B.Sc. (Psychology) with certificate of diploma in counseling.
Computer Instructor :
B.Ed. B.Tech (Computer Science)/ BCA/ MCA/ M.Sc (CS)/ M.Sc (Electronics with CS)/ M.SC(IT)/ B.Sc (Computer Science)
Or
Bachelor’s/ Master Degree in any science subjects/ Mathematics from recognized University with PGDCA from Govt. Recognized University/ Institute
Or
Post Graduate Degree in any subject with PGDCA from Govt. Recognized University/ ’O’ Level from DOEACC
Or
Post Graduate Degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ Level from DOEACC.
Balvatika Teacher :
- Senior secondary class (Class XII or its equivalent) from a recognized Board with at least 50% marks and
- Diploma in nursery Teacher education / Pre-school Education / Early childhood Education programme (D.E.C.ED.) of duration of not less than two years or B.Ed. (Nursery) from NCTE recognized institute.
Special Educator :
Graduation ( Any stream ) with B.Ed in Special Education or diploma in special education from institution recognized by Rehabilitation council of India (RCI)
Selection Procedure :
Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 25th February 2025 from 9 AM onwards altogether in Kendriya Vidyalaya Dalgaon, PIN-784116. Reporting time is 8 AM
How to apply :
Candidates are advised to fill the above google form https://forms.gle/mFNBLhgHH7tEMECj7 and submit fully filled application form on specific Performa along with one PP Photograph & also self-attested copy of all related documents on 25-02-2025 before interview.
All original documents are also required to produce for verification before interview.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here