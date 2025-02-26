Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Kendriya Vidyalaya Dinjan Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Dinjan Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff.

Name of posts :

PRT Balvatika Teacher Yoga Teacher Sports Coach Nurse Special Educator Counsellor Computer Instructor Vocational Educator PGTs (English, Hindi, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Commerce, Economics, Geography, History ) TGTs (English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit)

Eligibility Criteria :

PRT :

a) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent & certificate in basic teachers’ training of duration of not less than two years.

b) For the post of PRT the candidate should posses two years diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed)

c) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test-I-V(CTET) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

d) Competence to teach through Hindi & English media

Balvatika Teacher :

(i) Senior secondary Class (Class XII or its equivalent) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks

And

(ii) Diploma in Nursery teacher Education / Pre-School Education / Early childhood Education

Programme (D.E.C.Ed) of duration of not less than two years or B.Ed (Nursery) from NCTE recognized Institution

Yoga Teacher :

Graduation in any subject or equivalent from a recognized University One year training in Yoga from recognized Institution.

Sports Coach : SAI Coaches, NIS/ B. P. Ed/ M. P. Ed/ Diploma or Participation at National/ State level with good track records. Basic Qualification from recognized University / Institute

Nurse : Degree/Diploma in Nursing from recognized Institution

Special Educator : Qualification as prescribed by Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) for Special Educator is to be followed for engaging special educator on contractual basis

Counsellor : BA/BSc (Psychology) with Certificate of Diploma in Counselling.

Computer Instructor :

B.E /B Tech (Computer Science)/ B C A / M C A / M.Sc (Computer Science) / M.Sc.(Electronics with Computer Science component) / M.Sc(IT) / B.Sc. (Computer Science)

OR

Bachelor’s/ Master Degree in any Science subject/ Mathematics from recognized university with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized university/ institute.

OR

Post-graduate degree in any subject with Postgraduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized university / ‘O’ level from DOEACC.

OR

Post-graduate degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ level from DOEACC

Vocational Educator :

Minimum Three Years’ Diploma / Degree after Higher Secondary in Electrical, Electronics Engineering from a recognized University/ Sate Govt. / Govt. of India. Working knowledge of Hindi & English

PGTs (English, Hindi, Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Computer Science, Commerce, Economics, Geography, History ) :

a) Two years integrated post graduate course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject or Master’s Degree in the subject with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from a recognize university.

b) B. Ed or equivalent from Recognized University (Not essential for PGT Comp Sc)

c) Proficiency in Hindi & English

TGTs (English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit) :

a) Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% in aggregate

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/combination of subjects and

in aggregate.

b) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a Recognized University.

c) Pass in Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper -II, conducted by CBSE

Age limit : 22 – 50 years.

Remuneration : As per KVS norms.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews from 1st March 2025 to 3rd March 2025 from 8:30 AM onwards. The venue is in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Dinjan, Dinjan Army Cantt., Dinjan- 786189

How to apply :

The hard copy of downloaded application form appended below will have to be submitted on the day of walk in interview.

Candidates are to attend interview with all originals and xerox copies of Academic/ Professional certificates. Original documents should be kept ready for verification only, whereas xerox copies to be submitted. One passport size photo is also required.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here