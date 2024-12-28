Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in KKHSOU Assam.

Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Learner Support Executives on purely contractual basis. KKHSOU aims to advance education by reaching out to the learners irrespective of their age, academic background and geographical constraints. The university is committed to delivering easily accessible and quality higher education and training to all potential learners, incorporating the latest educational and technological advancements. Due to the inherent flexibility in terms of learning pace, location, and evaluation methods, the university pledges to provide equal opportunities for higher education and to include those who had hitherto been deprived of education. The academic programmes of the University are designed to extend education to learners throughout the region, with course structures aligned with National Curriculum Standards. In addition to the traditional UG and PG programmes, KKHSOU offers various professional Certificate and Diploma programmes, allowing even the enrolled learners in various colleges, universities and other educational institutions to pursue additional studies in the form of Add-on courses concurrently with their regular courses.

Name of post : Learner Support Executives

No. of posts : 2

Salary: Rs.15,000/- per month (consolidated)

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in any discipline with working knowledge of computers and good communication skills in English and Assamese

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 30.12.2024 from 11.00AM

The venue is altogether at K.K. Handiqui State Open University, City Campus, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati- 781022.

Reporting time is altogether between 9am to 10.30am

How to apply :

Candidates may report to the venue for the walk-in-interview along with original testimonials and also Bio-Data

They should also bring with them photocopies of supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here