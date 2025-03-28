Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in KRB Girls’ College Assam in 2025.

Kamakhya Ram Barooah (KRB) Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Library Bearer in 2025. KRB Girls’ College’s mission is to provide quality higher education and value based learning to female students at minimal cost, maintain excellent academic standards by utilizing modern tools & technologies for effective teaching-learning processes, orient students towards honest academic practices and quality research through research & innovation, motivate female students to strive for self-reliance and entrepreneurship, encourage and promote faculty members for advanced research and teaching methods, inspire and prepare our students to compete at national and international platforms in the fields of academics, arts and sports, inculcate Indian heritage and culture and instil moral values of life in the minds of the students, promote leadership qualities and to develop entrepreneurial skills among students and stress on individual development bearing in mind the changing needs of society, mould young girls into mature, responsible, just and empowered women, acclimatise the learners to the changing social milieu while being conversant with the traditional values, sensitize the students to reach out to the marginalized and the underprivileged. The college envisions to impart education to students irrespective of caste, creed or social position.

Name of post : Library Bearer

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification: Class VIII Passed

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the prescribed format of Assam Government Part IX

Standard Form along with self-attested documents and testimonials and with a bank Demand Draft of Rs.350/- drawn in favour of ‘Principal, K.R.B. Girls’ College’, payable at Punjab National Bank, Bharalumukh Branch. The applications must reach the Principal, K.R.B. Girls’ College,

Bharalumukh, Guwahati-09 by 9th April 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here