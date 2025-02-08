Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in KV IOC Noonmati Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) IOC Noonmati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Teachers, Computer Instructors and Coaches. Kendriya Vidyalaya, IOC, Noonmati is one of the leading institutions of the North East Region which was established in 1985. Since the day of its inception, it is providing quality education at the reasonable expenses laid by KVS to all the children. It is located inside the IOC Noonmati campus of the Guwahati city. It falls under the Project sector School’s of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan and is affiliated to Central Board of Secondary Education.

Name of post : PGT (Economics, English, Commerce, Biology)

Qualification : Post-Graduation with 50 % in concerned subject + B.Ed. or equivalent degree

Name of post : TGT (Social Studies, Maths, Assamese)

Qualification : Graduation with 50 % in concerned subject + CTET/ B.Ed. or equivalent degree

Name of post : PRT

Qualification : Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks + CTET/ B.Ed. or equivalent degree

Name of post : Games Coach (Basketball)

Qualification : B.P. ED/B.P.E integrated course with specialization in Basketball or Diploma in sports coaching in Basketball.

Name of post : Computer Instructor

Qualification :

BE/BTech (CS/ IT) / MCA/ BCA/ MSc (CS) / MSc (IT) / BSc(CS)

Or

Bachelor’s/Master Degree in any science subject with PG Diploma in Computer Application

Or

PG degree in any subject with PG Diploma in Computer Application/A level from DOEACC

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 19th February 2025. The venue is in Kendriya Vidyalaya, IOC Noonmati, Guwahati. Reporting time is from 8 AM to 9 AM

How to apply :

Candidates must download the application form from our website, duly filled up along with recent passport size photo and bring it on the date of interview. They should bring original & 1 set of photocopy of testimonials along with two passport size photograph

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here