Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in KV ONGC Sivasagar Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) ONGC Sivasagar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff. Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC Sivasagar was established in 1974 in ONGC Colony Sivasagar.Situated in the Sivasagar district of Assam The KV is producing 100% results in the Board classes for past two years and many students are getting selections in reputed professional colleges. Apart from academics this KV is famous for its sports, which has produced quality players in diffrent games. Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan got registration as a Society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860) on 15 th December, 1965. The Sangathan administers the scheme of Kendriya Vidyalayas formulated by the Government of India in the Ministry of Human Resource Development. Its vision is to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel by providing a common programme of education and to pursue excellence and set the pace in the field of school education and also to initiate and promote experimentation and innovativeness in education in collaboration with other bodies like the Central Board of Secondary Education and the National Council of Educational Research and Training etc.

Name of posts :

PGT- Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, Geography, English, Hindi, Political Science, History, Computer Science, Mathematics, Economics. TGT- English, Science, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Hindi, Social Science Computer Instructor (Primary & Secondary) Games Coach Counsellor Yoga Coach Special Educator Assamese Language Teacher Art & Craft Instructor PRT

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 6th March 2025 from 8:00 AM onwards. The venue is in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), ONGC Sivasagar, Dist- Sivasagar, Assam, PIN-785697

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

