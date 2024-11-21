Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in LCB College Guwahati Assam.

Lalit Chandra Bharali (LCB) College Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor in English.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in English

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Educational qualifications and selection procedure will be as per Govt.OM No. AHE.239/2021/68 Dtd. 24-01-2022 and modified Govt.OM No. AHE.239/2021/68 Dtd. 22-10-2024 (Regarding Marks of Masters Degree.)

A candidate must have good academic record with at least 55% marks (or equivalent grade in a

point scale) at Master Degree level in the concerned subject.

NET/SLET will be mandatory eligibility condition.

The candidates having Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC (minimum standard and procedures for award of Ph.D. degree) regulation, 2009 shall be exempted from the requirement of minimum eligibility condition of NET/SLET.

The candidates have to also acquire qualifications like M.Phil/Ph.D/Seminar papers/Publications at

the time of submission of application. The Eligibility can be acquired and submitted on the date of interview, and not beyond that

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in DHE’s prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all relevant documents also.

Applicants have to pay Rs.1500/- only through Online fund transfer/UPI/NEFT. Bank drafts and cheques are also not accepted. Bank Details: Name of Bank: State Bank of India, Name of Account: LALIT CHANDRA BHARALI COLLEGE GENERAL ACCOUNT, Account No.: 36281902091, IFSC Code: SBIN0009912, Branch: Guwahati Kalipur Bhutnath Branch

Applicants have to submit proof of transaction i.e. hard copy of screenshot/Bank Acknowledgement Slip also.

Last date for submission of applications altogether is 5th December 2024

The candidates must also have Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) of Assam to be submitted with the application.

In Service candidates must apply through proper channel with NOC also obtained from the

concerned authority.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here